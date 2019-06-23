By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — Those planning to attend the North Port Freedom Festival this year will enjoy the firework show at CoolToday Park.
As the 60th year celebration continues in the city, the event which has been put on since 2004, has previously been held at North Port High School.
Laura Ansel, communications and outreach coordinator for city of North Port parks and recreation, said the city has been outgrowing the high school.
“Over the past few years it has grown,” Ansel said.
While the event is moving, residents can still expect the same program as years past. It is a little bigger this year, thanks to the space at CoolToday Park.
The biggest change is the start time this year.
“We’re starting earlier at 4:30 p.m.,” Ansel said.
The gates for the event open at 4 p.m. this year, previously the event started at 6 p.m.
“We have a few added activities,” Ansel said.
The event will take place inside the ballpark, as well as outside the park — the city will also utilize the event plaza located in front of the park. Ansel said there will be additional activities for kids this year thanks to the extra space.
Ansel said there will be food trucks like in previous years and the non-profit booths will be set up. The non-profit booths will be set up inside along the concourse.
As of June 21, the city has 39 vendors this year, 13 of which are food. While 26 of those vendors are non-profit or merchandise vendors, according to Ansel.
A band will play on the field and kids will have an opportunity to run the bases.
“For the 60th they’ll be doing a diamond run, kids can run the bases,” Ansel said.
The same stage will be used for the opening ceremonies, according to Ansel.
Along with everything the city is doing, the concession stands at the park will be open and those attending can enjoy both the inside and outside of the park.
The night will cap off with fireworks at 9 p.m., as it has in years past.
Like in previous years the city is asking that no one bring fireworks or sparklers, animals or stickers. Ansel also added that the city is urging residents to take it slow and be calm entering the park.
The city is encouraging residents to remain patient and calm due to the congestion, and to carpool if possible to cut down on the traffic.
As for next year, Ansel said that the city is waiting to see how it goes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.