Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club is hosting the 2019 SKYiGOLF Championship, a part of the Symetra Tour — Road to the LPGA.
The event started Thursday and wraps up today at the course formerly known as Bobcat Trail.
More than 130 players from all over the world are taking part in the event.
For more coverage, turn to the Sun Sports pages or go online to www.yoursun.com.
