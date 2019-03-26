The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a Chamber & Community Membership Drive until Friday.
Businesses that are not members of the chamber are encouraged to join during the membership drive and let the chamber help their business or organization grow and succeed in 2019.
The chamber is offering additional incentives to businesses that join during the membership drive.
These incentives include:
• Administrative fee waived ($25 value)
• Three-days of advertising in the North Port Sun newspaper ($339 value)
• Priority listing on the chamber’s website ($99 value)
• Free flyer in the chamber’s monthly Communicator newsletter ($50 value)
• A chance to win a 30-minute interview on Bill’s Business Spotlight Show on WKDW Radio
• Entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Circle K gas card (donated by Circle K)
The chamber realizes that are current chamber members and members of our community are the best ambassadors for the chamber.
We are offering incentives to our current chamber members that solicit and secure new chamber members during the membership drive. These incentives include:
• One new member — $25 credit to their chamber account plus a chance to win a priority listing on website ($99 value)
• Two new members — $50 credit to their chamber account plus a chance to win an enhanced listing on website ($249 value)
• Three new members — $75 credit to their chamber account plus a chance to win a banner ad on website ($599 value)
• Four new members or more — $100 credit to their chamber account. The current member who brings in the most, new chamber members, with a minimum of four new members, will be awarded a bronze chamber sponsorship ($500 value) for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
If a chamber member wished to upgrade to a higher chamber champion sponsorship level, a $500 credit will be applied to sponsorship level of choice. In case of a tie, the chamber member that brings in the most in investment dollars, will be the winner.
Plus, every chamber member and community partner that secures a new chamber member during the membership drive, will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Circle K gas card (donated by Circle K).
A Night at the Races
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting “A Night at the Races” from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
“A Night at the Races” will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, and a chance to win fabulous prizes. The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras.
Each race features commentary by professional race track announcers and show the horses parading to the post, loading in the gate, split screen close ups, horses in the lead graphics, the tote board results, the winning horse in the winner’s circle, slow motion photo finish replays, plus a full graphic and commentary announcing the results of each race.
This year, we are adding casino games to the event for the enjoyment of our participants. A food buffet and beverages (including adult beverages) will be provided throughout the event. Each person will receive play money with their ticket to bet on the horse races. Participants can purchase additional play money throughout the evening if needed. In between races, while betting occurs, attendees will enjoy entertainment and dancing.
There will even be a special hat contest — traditional, most creative and people’s choice — conducted between the fourth and fifth race and the winner will receive additional play money to use on the races or prizes.
At the end of the evening, participants will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes with their play money through the reverse raffle and live auction.
There are still a limited number of sponsorships available that provide a great opportunity to promote their business or organization to the community and include complimentary tickets to this event.
The cost to attend is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Half-table sponsorships (seats four) are available for $200 (includes name recognition on table, name recognition in official program and verbal recognition at event) or full-table sponsorships (seats eight) are available for $350 (includes name recognition on table, name recognition in official program and verbal recognition at event).
There is an opportunity for participants to purchase race horses for each race in advance and have their name and the horses name (provided by sponsor) in the official program. The winner will be recognized on stage and receive a wining horse trophy after each race.
This event is open to all chamber members and to the public.
Chamber of Commerce orientationThe North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is holding an orientation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 in the Community Room on the second floor at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
The orientation is designed to provide new chamber members, current chamber members and businesses interested in joining the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce information on the benefits and opportunities that comes with a chamber membership.
Chamber benefits and opportunities are offered to help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community and help their business or organization grow and succeed.
Chamber orientations are free and open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, coffee and water will be provided.
New chamber
members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses that have recently joined our Chamber. They include: The Hermitage Artist Retreat, Spin It Again DJ Services, Suncoast Mobile RV Repair and VFV Inc Volunteers for Veterans.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northport areachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.