NORTH PORT — The FBI has sent Brian Laundrie's remains to a forensic anthropologist to determine how he died, according to his family's attorney, Steven Bertolino.
Bertolino told The Daily Mail and other media outlets he thought the Sarasota Medical Examiner would have some autopsy results Friday, but instead Laundrie’s skeletal remains were sent for further study.
On Wednesday, Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port to look for their son. They have said Brian told them he was going there for a hike on the week of Sept. 13, around the time he was named a "person of interest" in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle Petito.
Bertolino let North Port police know the Laundries were heading to the park Wednesday.
Two police investigators met them at the gate.
The couple and law enforcement searched for about 45 minutes when Christopher, who was out of sight of the police, found a white dry bag and brought it to detectives. The couple was shown a photo of a backpack which the couple said belonged to Brian. Detectives said they found remains nearby and asked the couple to leave and wait for law enforcement to give them more information.
Late Thursday, the FBI told the couple the remains matched Brian’s dental records.
The FBI began building a DNA profile on Brian weeks ago after he was reported missing by his parents.
Before they confirmed he was dead, agents also wanted to talk to him about Petito's death. The pair was on a van-life adventure which began in July.
In September, searchers found Petito, who was strangled to death, in a national park in Wyoming. The medical examiner there explained the autopsy took a little longer than usual because he wanted to be thorough considering all of the interest in the case.
To learn more about how Brian died, law enforcement is using forensic anthropology, which is the examination of human skeletal remains. It will help determine trauma and estimate time since death.
Bertolino spent the weekend debunking rumors the parents planted evidence near where Brian was found. He explained the area was swampy and wet nearly the entire time police searched out there.
He said he’s been in touch with the FBI several times since Brian’s remains were found. He told NewsNation Now TV reporter Ashleigh Banfield that Brian’s notebook was "salvageable," adding he doesn’t want to speculate if Brian killed Gabby.
He said the notebook may have been from the couple’s trip and just contain drawings. He said it could have a “goodbye or suicide note.”
He also clarified he didn’t mean to say late last week that Brian was grieving when he came home Sept. 1 without Gabby.
"I had done numerous interviews all day and explained Roberta and Chris were grieving the loss of their son," Bertolino said. "I did say Brian was sad, upset and distraught. But I didn’t mean he was grieving. It was a poor choice of words. Chris told me he knew his son was upset and he wished he could have stopped him from leaving and going on a hike."
Bertolino said he spoke to all three of the Laundries a few times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10 and became involved in the case on Sept. 11.
That’s when the North Port police investigators showed up at the family home after Gabby was reported missing. No family members would talk to investigators, and instead referred police to Bertolino. He’s been talking with the couple on Facetime, and speaking with them separately.
"When I spoke to Brian, he was not outwardly suicidal," Bertolino told Banfield. "There was no inclination he would hurt himself. He was alert and coherent."
Banfield asked Bertolino directly if Brian — who now can't be prosecuted — killed Gabby.
Bertolino said he couldn’t share information about discussions with Brian. He said there’s a lot of "finger pointing and accusations at Chris and Roberta," who are grieving the loss of their son.
Banfield asked if Bertolino would share any other secrets. He continues to speak to the FBI and represents the Laundries, so there wasn’t much more he could say.
However, he did reach out to the Fox News cameraman who had followed the couple in the woods with police investigators. He said the footage helped prove the parents' every move and therefore shows no evidence was planted.
"It was all well-documented," Bertolino said.
He said while some of the details shared by his clients don’t all match up, it’s because they were in their home for weeks at a time and some of the days began "bleeding together."
As far as what was found in the dry bag and backpack, he doesn’t know. Bertolino told Banfield he wouldn’t be surprised if there was a confession.
"The way this case has played out," he said. "Nothing will surprise me anymore."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.