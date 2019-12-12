SARASOTA — A complaint filed in the federal court in Tampa on Thursday accuses Sarasota County and three commissioners of racially based gerrymandering in the decision last month to redistrict commission boundaries.
Specifically, the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Fredd Atkins, Mary Mack, and Michael White — all residents of Newtown in north Sarasota — alleges violations of the equal protection clause to the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“Sarasota County has a long history of discriminatory-sanctioned conduct that has excluded African-American citizens from participating in the political process. Additionally, its electoral system reflects a clear pattern of racially polarized voting that allows the bloc of caucasion voters to defeat the African-American community’s preferred candidate(s),” the complaint alleges.
Named as defendants, besides the county, are Commissioners Nancy Detert, Mike Moran and Alan Maio, the trio of commissioners who voted in favor of the map ultimately selected for the new commission district boundaries.
That map, a derivative of a map anonymously submitted by Robert Waechter, a former GOP chairman and behind-the-scenes power broker, moves the entire African-American Newtown community from District 1 to District 2. That map deprives its voters of the ability to vote in the 2020 election under the county’s new single-member district method for commission elections.
Instead, these voters would have to wait until the 2022 election when the District 2 seat is up for election.
In addition, the complaint alleges specifically to Atkins that moving Newtown from District 1 to District 2 deprives him of the right to run for the county commission in 2020.
Atkins is already a declared candidate for that seat. Moran, a Republican, is currently the District 1 representative.
The complaint goes on to allege that Atkins ran for the county commission in 2016, losing to Moran, but carrying District 1.
“Now that single-member voting had been adopted, the prospect existed that African-American voters could for the first time elect an African-American representative from District 1,” the complaint alleges.
That allegation ignores the fact that Republican Carolyn Mason of Newtown did serve on the county commission for eight years under the former countywide method of electing commissioners.
The complaint further alleges that the former countywide election method “impeded Newtown’s ability to meaningfully participate in the election of Sarasota County commissioners, because the community’s votes were diluted by the overwhelming caucasion majority throughout the County.”
As many residents pointed out during the commissioners’ Nov. 19 public hearing to adopt a new map, the population data underlying all of the maps was flawed, an allegation picked up and contained in the complaint as well.
It cites as examples in support of the allegation a census block with 1,600 people than could reasonably be expected to live there, and other census blocks that didn’t take into account new developments since the 2010 Census.
Yet, the county’s consultant on the redistrict effort, Kurt Spitzer, again testified on Nov. 19 that all of the maps under consideration were legally defensible.
In an earlier interview, Professor Jonathan Entin, a constitutional law expert at Case Western Law School in Cleveland, indicated that if the data was flawed, it presented the possibility of a violation of one person one vote principle in the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“If the underlying data is flawed, it might make the lines inconsistent and not nearly as equal as required by the statute,” Entin said.
In seeking to prevent the county with using the new districts in 2020, the complaint states that the equal protection clause “forbids intentionally assigning voters to a district on the basis of race without sufficient justification.”
And the Voting Rights Act prohibits the denial of the right to vote based upon race, the complaint further alleges.
The plaintiffs are represented by Lawrence Kellogg of Miami, local developer and attorney Hugh Culverhouse Jr., and local attorney Steven Hutton, who is serving as co-counsel.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county had not yet been served with a copy of the complaint a country spokesperson said.
In addition to preventing the use of the new maps in 2020, the complaint also asks the court to extend the filing deadline for commission candidates.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
