NORTH PORT — Lazy River’s got talent – lots of it. And much of it was on display Jan. 11 before a packed — and recently refurbished — clubhouse.
Under the direction of our in-house impresario and band leader, Jan Campbell, this first major production of the new year featured everything from magic to music and comedy to the classics. The Five Alive Band featuring Jan on piano, Ron Ducham on clarinet, Joanna Van Gorder on sax, Steve Gray on guitar and Tom Vanmassenhove on drums led things off and provided accompaniment for several of the other musical acts throughout the evening.
Professional-quality solo performances by Ron, Steve and Joanna were very well received, but highbrow was balanced by plenty of lowbrow, most notably Frankie Mangio’s Hawaiian Hula Girls whose costumes fell just short of violating public nudity regulations. Carol Basch’s “By Jingo” also featured a Polynesian theme, but with a little more clothing.
Local regulations were the basis for a comic version of “Old Man River” sung by Rich Ciarlo and frequently interrupted by the “censor” Bruce Moore.
The audience showed its appreciation for Jerry Cote’s harmonica and taps performance of “Rags” and “Soldier’s Joy” and for “The Reel” performed with Irma McGuiness and Albertine Payne.
Roy Auvil’s yodelling was a popular favorite while Dr. Nelson Sturgis’s ventriloquism act revealed a side to this professional man that had gone unsuspected until now.
Jim McMahon played guitar and sang the ballad “Lagan Side” and “I Just Don’t Look Good Naked Anymore,” the latter apparently ignored by the aforementioned hula “girls.”
Barb Gilbert hit the high notes on “One Day at a Time” and “Hey Good Lookin,” a duet with Peter Overton.
Highlights of the second act included Fran Correia, one of the park’s several active nonagenarians, tap dancing to “Old Soft Show” while another great lady in her 90s, the indomitable Jan Campbell, performed a high-speed piano duet with Jerry Cote.
Emcee Rich Donelson gave a feeling rendition of “Seven Spanish Angels,” Bev Cooney channeled Patsy Cline singing “Walkin’ After Midnight’ and Carole Lee Kenney touched hearts with her treatment of “The Rose.”
Magician (and musician) Jim Canaday baffled the audience with a couple of neat tricks; The Other Band proved that oldsters can still rock; and Ron and Addie Reed entertained us with a comic turn called “The Artist” to round out the evening.
It was left to Ron Reed to end the two-hour show with “God Bless the USA,” then all the performers joined Ron on stage to conclude the evening by singing “God Bless America” with the audience.
As always at Lazy River, many volunteers contributed to the evening’s success by managing the sound and stage production, printing and selling the programs and tickets, and generally ensuring things ran smoothly.
Emcee Rich Donelson aptly noted at the beginning of the evening, “Many of tonight’s performers are moving out of their comfort zone.”
But clearly not out of the audience’s, who embraced every performer and applauded every minute of the night’s entertainment.
Director Jan Campbell said, “The talent show was a flawless performance. I am so proud of the participants and the response we had from the residents. It was a memorable night for me. Lazy River Village is the best.”
