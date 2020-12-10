Residents at Lazy River Village had to cancel their Veterans Day event, in November, due to the high winds and rain from Hurricane Eta. But the community just north of North Port didn't forget their veterans. They decided to honor all the veterans living at the compound Monday, in recognition of Pearl Harbor Day, with a special ceremony.
Lazy River Village honors its veterans
- SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.