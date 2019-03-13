Lazy River Village held its third annual February pickleball tournament recently and, as always, participation and enthusiasm were high — so were some of the errant shots.
While entry to the tournament was capped at 32 in order to run play on four courts simultaneously, many of the club’s 78 paid-up members came out to support friends.
Organized by Rich Donelson with help from Jeanne Knoepfle, Bonnie Mullen and others, the tournament format required all contenders to play in five out of 10 total matches in an open, round robin format.
First place and the dubious honor of the yodeling pickle trophy went to Bob Jones; in second place was Fred Charest while Dennis Gershkoff won third.
After the competition, Larry and Elly Price cooked up a delicious lunch, with salads and desserts provided by volunteers.
Pickleball continues to grow across North America. Snowbirds who discovered the sport in Florida and Arizona have brought it to municipal tennis courts back home and few North American communities of any size are without pickleball courts and clubs these days.
Lazy River’s club has been active for four years now and continues to grow.
“Thanks to all who participated and helped organize the tournament, including the ladies who brought dessert,” said Rich Dolenson. “We all had a lot of fun and we look forward to doing this every season.”
