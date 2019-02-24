NORTH PORT — The Leadership North Port program is in its third year and is constantly being revised and improved.
The program, designed for leaders in the North Port area, visits businesses, government agencies and cultural venues throughout and familiarizes those in the program with the evolving dynamics of North Port.
"Just as the area is evolving, we are revising the program," said Bill Gunnin, executive director of North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is the sponsor of the program.
"We are learning along with those enrolled in the program. We learn from what works and, frankly, what does not work."
One lesson the chamber learned, he said, was to arrange transportation well in advance.
"It's complicated and expensive," he said. "And one year, we ended up on a unique trolley vehicle and it broke down. Now we schedule buses well in advance."
Those enrolled in the program give it high marks.
"It lets you see things others do not get to see,'" Sondra Guffey said. "When we study manufacturing in the area, for example, we visit King's Plastics and Tervis Tumbler. That's very valuable to see."
The current program has 19 enrollees, Gunnin said. It runs through the end of June. The chamber is already taking names for those interested in the upcoming autumn course. The cost is $550, but some partial scholarships are available.
Gunnin hopes as the program ages, the chamber can establish an alumni group.
"A lot of people form associations through this program. Every year we have a larger base of alums."
"We know one thing for sure," Gunnin said. "The next program will be larger and improved as we learn."
