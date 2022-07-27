MURDOCK — It was like Christmas at the bowling alley after Annie Hicks won the bid for a $5,500 luxury hotel stay in New York or Miami and a family portrait on canvas.

Hicks anxiously waited for the auction to close as was the highest bidder at the recent Leadership North Port SuperBOWL fundraiser Treasure Lanes in Murdock.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments