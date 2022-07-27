Leadership North Port member Annie Hicks, left marvels at winning a silent auction items at the SuperBOWL fundraiser. Also pictured is the Leadership North Port 2022 Vice President Michele Moore and Whitney Stetler.
Annie Hicks marvels at the silent auction prize she won during the Leadership North Port SuperBowl at Treasure Lanes. Also pictured Michele Moore, the group's vice president.
Leadership North Port President Tricia Bramble cheers while selling tickets to help boost the fundraising donations for local nonprofits.
Team Busy Bee Cabinet won first place. From left are Robert Bradshaw, Bill Columbia, Brennan Mickley and John Campbell.
Laura Ansel of North Port Parks and Recreation, left, and Dee Dee Gozion of the North Port Art Center. Several art items were donated to help the class.
Emily Shaw, of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kristin Cawthorne, members of the Leadership Class of 2021.
Leadership Class of 2022 member Susan Erwin bowls at the fundraiser at Treasure Lanes.
MURDOCK — It was like Christmas at the bowling alley after Annie Hicks won the bid for a $5,500 luxury hotel stay in New York or Miami and a family portrait on canvas.
Hicks anxiously waited for the auction to close as was the highest bidder at the recent Leadership North Port SuperBOWL fundraiser Treasure Lanes in Murdock.
Hicks, who co-founded SeePort Optometry with her husband Jesse, is a member of the Leadership North Port Class of 2022.
Leadership North Port is a program to enhance local business owners and civic leaders to learn more about the community needs. The group sends a day once a month visiting several historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural locations.
They learn what’s needed and select nonprofit groups to help as a class project.
Thousands were raised at SuperBowl and will be donated to North Port Art Center, Caribbean American Cultural Connections, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, K-9s for North Port Police Department and Dollars for Mammograms.
The winning team was the Busy Bee Inc. bowlers Bill Columbia, Brennan, Mickley, Robert Bradshaw and John Campbell. They along with the second- and third-place teams received trophies.
For Hicks, she said the Leadership North Port experience has been amazing because she learned more about North Port.
“One thing that stuck out to me was how cool the pump room is at the city’s Aquatic Center,” she said. “As a group, we went behind the scenes to places. We took tours, asked questions and learned. I met people who I will stay connected with because we built a bond. I also learned that I could connect with people I wouldn’t usually have a chance to meet. This experience has been outstanding for me. I love our class.”
Tanya Orr, regional development director for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties, thanked the group for helping local children. She was in the Leadership North Port Class of 2021.
“Taking the leadership program was the best experience of my professional life,” she said. “I interacted with lots of people and learned a lot about places in the county and how it pertains to life in North Port.”
The class is graduating on Aug. 26 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
