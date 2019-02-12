The 2018-19 Leadership North Port Class has been selling raffle tickets for a Wagon of Cheer with the proceeds to benefit the Homeless Coalition.
Tickets for the Wagon of Cheer are $10 a piece and the raffle drawing will take place today at the Business After Hours event to be held at Spago Day Spa Salon and Medispa, at 201 West Marion Ave., Suite 1311, in Punta Gorda.
There are still a limited number of tickets available at the chamber office or at the Business After Hours event for anyone interested in purchasing a ticket.
The winner of the Wagon of Cheer will receive a variety of 22 name brand bottles of liquor and wine along with the wagon that can be used at home, the office or the beach.
Business After Hours
This month’s Business After Hours will be held at Spago Day Spa Salon and Medispa, at 201 West Marion Ave., Suite 1311, in Punta Gorda, today, from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
This event is free to all chamber members and food, drinks and door prizes will be provided. Chamber guests are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and see if the chamber can help your business grow and succeed in 2019.
Tampa Bay Rays Chamber breakfast
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, will be participating in the Annual Tampa Bay Rays Chamber Breakfast at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El JoBean Road in Port Charlotte.
The breakfast is an opportunity for members of the various chambers of commerce to network with each other and to hear special guest speakers from the Tampa Bay Rays.
There is no cost to attend and a light continental breakfast and beverages will be provided by the Tampa Bay Rays.
After the breakfast, chamber members are welcome to stay and watch the Tampa Bay Rays players participate in the first day of Spring Training practice.
Business & Community Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has opened vendor booth and sponsorship opportunities to all businesses and organizations for the 33rd annual Business & Community Expo to be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
There are a limited number of vendor booths and sponsorships available and will be secured on a first-come/first-serve basis.
The theme of the 2019 Business & Community Expo is “The Art of Business.” The expo will be held in conjunction with the city of North Port’s “Arts on the Green” on the same day, which will attract additional participants to attend the expo.
The Business & Community Expo is designed to allow our chamber members and local businesses/organizations to showcase their products and services to the community and to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses/organizations.
This is a great opportunity to promote your business and attract new clients and customers. The chamber is pleased to announce that Worksite is once again the title sponsor of the Business & Community Expo.
New chamber member
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome Holiday Builders as a new chamber member.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
