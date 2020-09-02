NORTH PORT — The graduation ceremony came a little later than usual, but what would anyone expect in this oddball year?
The members of the Leadership North Port Class of 2020 finally celebrated their graduation at a festive ceremony at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club on Aug. 28.
This year’s class includes Mindy Adams-Buckley, Nicole Dixon, Ashley Gabor, DeeDee Gozion, Carole Holden, Shannon Hoyt, Chris Porter, Paul Patterson, Kenneth Rappuhn, Trevor Schorzmann, Zoey Schorzmann, Sue Schultz, Cyndi Shelton and Richard Shipp.
The class first convened last fall, completed its orientation, and its members enjoyed several planned monthly “days” learning about North Port and the broader community.
During the course of their excursions, they traveled all over the city of North Port by trolley and shuttle bus, visited nonprofits in North Port, Venice and Port Charlotte, canoed the Myakka River, and even got a detailed tour of the Sarasota County Jail.
They had even planned a fundraising event that was to be held at the new North Port Aquatic Center.
Sadly, the incursion of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the class’ activities, just as things were coming together. The group was able to raise money, mostly selling raffle tickets for an imaginative and elaborate group of prize packages. In April, the class donated the funds to its chosen nonprofit, the Child Protection Center, and delivered a check to the organization’s North Port office. The funds are being used to replenish much-needed supplies for the North Port therapy program and medical room, and for new items for children to use in the lobby.
The Child Protection Center is a nonprofit agency dedicated to the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse and neglect in our community, as stated on its website, cpcsarasota.org. Because of COVID-19, the nonprofit had to cancel its own planned signature fundraising event in April and is in need of the community’s help. For more information about the organization, or to find out how to help, visit their website, or call 941-365-1277.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will soon be collecting applications for Leadership North Port’s 2021 class. For more information or to get an application, visit www.northportareachamber.com/leadership- north-port.
