SARASOTA — Elected officials from throughout Sarasota County will be celebrating with volunteers and residents on Friday for the next step in the long road of the Legacy Trail.
Sarasota County Commissioners are hosting a “kick-off” celebration starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Payne Park, 2050 Adams Lane, Sarasota where they will “unveil the signed bond that finances the voter approved project.”
The November referendum allows the county to add miles to the trail that currently runs from Venice Train Depot to Culverhouse Nature Park.
The expansion will bring it down to North Port, with two routes currently under consideration — although a lot more planning will take place before the trail is completed.
The referendum allows the county to “extend the trail by nearly eight miles and enhance connectivity from the city of North Port, through Venice and downtown Sarasota,” the county said in a news release. “An estimated quarter of a million people use the trail annually, and it provides safe recreational opportunities to walk, bike and run.”
The county is calling the Friday morning event the “Race to Completion.”
Earlier this month, Sarasota County Commissioners approved a $5.3 million contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates for design services on the trail extension.
Sarasota County Parks Director Nicole Rissler told the county the firm will explore two options for the connection to North Port.
The first runs from the Schewe Ranch south through Deer Prairie Creek into the city. The second would run along Interstate 75 before turning south and ending at Warm Mineral Springs.
Both options are viable, Rissler said, but there’s also another option as well.
It would use the Power Line Trail through the county-owned Carlton Reserve then connect to the city’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Because the options are in the early stages, Rissler did not specify a timeline for when construction would begin.
