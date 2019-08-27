NORTH PORT - The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 254 hosted its annual "School Supplies for Needy Children" on Aug. 10 at the post.
More than 2,100 items were donated by a number of businesses throughout Sarasota County while knapsacks provided by the auxiliary were filled with supplies for elementary, middle and high schools.
Names of families with children needing school supplies were obtained from North Port Social Services and post members. The families were contacted and invited to the event.
More than 60 filled knapsacks were given out during the event. The balance of the knapsacks and school supplies were delivered over the past two weeks to Glenallen Elementary School, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School.
