The annual Letter Carriers' "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive is May 14, with postal carriers picking up bags of donated food from residents in the region.
With a limited number of volunteers and only two food pantries signed up, things will be a bit different this year for North Port.
Megan Owen, union representative and longtime coordinator of the food drives in North Port and Venice, said there's no way all food donations can be picked up this year in North Port's 103 square miles.
Instead, the rural carriers will target neighborhoods in the 34287 ZIP code.
"All other people who still want to donate canned goods can either drop them off at the post offices in North Port or at The Salvation Army on the day of the event," Owen said.
Awaken Church, which recently celebrated its one-year food pantry anniversary, is volunteering at the drive, along with the Salvation Army, 14600 Tamiami Trail. All of the food will be delivered to The Salvation Army and then shared with Awaken Church.
Larry Grant, Awaken Church food pantry manager, needs about 15 volunteer drivers and 20 sorters to help at the event.
"We appreciate anyone who could help — even if it's just for a few hours," Grant said. "We've been serving about 1,500 or more people every week. Our numbers have grown since rents and gas prices increased."
Owen said anyone who wants to donate can bring items to the North Port Post Office, 4975 City Hall Blvd., off Sumter Boulevard, and the satellite office, 13611 Tamiami Trail, near Abbe's Donuts.
In Venice, Owen said, 40 drivers are needed. There are six pantries participating in the food drive in Venice.
"We could use more hands to help in Venice," Owen said. "Venice is taking care of the Wellen Park route so that's already covered."
Owen is asking for the public's help in not donating out of date items. Donations needed include canned meats, pet food, children's snacks, canned milk, beans, pancake mix, tomato products, pasta in cans, condiments, soup, peanut butter, jelly and pasta.
Any neighborhoods where postal carriers are picking up canned donations, will receive donation bags and a postcard. All others can food donate to local post offices.
For more information, call 941-271-4121 or 941-549-3902.
