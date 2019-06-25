NORTH PORT - The Shannon Staub Public Library and North Port Public Library both have programs underway this summer for children. 

Shannon Staub Public Library hosted morning Storytime with Ringling on Friday, featuring Caitlyn Shanley, education/events program associated with John and Mable Ringling Museum of Arts.

The program was designed to engage toddlers and preschoolers in activities that connect art with early literacy, featuring Shanley reading "Ada Twist, Scientist," by Andrea Beaty and winding down the program with the making of a science sensory bottle.

More columns on North Port libraries activities are on Page B4. More photos from the events are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments