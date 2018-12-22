The youth department at the Shannon Staub Public Library hosted a “Polar Express Party” on Dec. 15.
Families with all age kids enjoyed “The Polar Express” movie with hot cocoa and cake; along with crafts, story telling and a visit from Santa Claus.
