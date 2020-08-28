NORTH PORT — Earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic, people from North Port and the surrounding communities gathered on Monday nights at the Shannon Staub Public Library to participate in the library’s Chess Club.
The club shifted to a virtual platform through the summer months. The new format still offers a low-stress environment for people of all ages and skill levels to play friendly games of chess together.
The Chess Club attracts an intergenerational mix of seasoned chess veterans, novices and newcomers, all coming together to play, learn different opening and closing strategies, and help each other through friendly competition.
We long for the day when the Chess Club can meet again in person. However, for now we will keep the chess spirit alive online from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Thursday.
You are invited to join our Online Chess Club in a safe and friendly environment via Chess.com. Participants can find friends, save their games, tell their chess stories, share ideas and learn from each other — the values we encourage at Shannon Staub Public Library.
Chess.com allows participants to play different variations of chess with each other, and there are also a variety of tutorials and puzzles for players hoping to improve their game. We encourage the North Port community and Sarasota County residents to participate in the library’s Online Chess Club, and we hope to see you soon!
To join our Online Chess Club, email me, Robert Camstro, at rcamastro@scgov.net with the subject line “Online Chess Club.”
