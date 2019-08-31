By Janita Wisch
For The Sun
People of all ages came together at North Port Library to participate in this year’s Summer Reading program held from June 3 through Aug. 3.
Sponsored by The Library Foundation for Sarasota County and the Friends of the North Port Library, the program promised “A Universe of Stories,” focusing on space and science.
Children, teens and adults signed up to log their reading time with a modest goal of 23,000 minutes over the course of two months.
Within a month that goal was surpassed, and they kept on reading for more than 73,000 minutes. In fact, all 10 Sarasota County libraries succeeded in reaching their summer reading goals.
In honor of North Port’s reading achievement, the Library Foundation of Sarasota County has generously funded the adoption of a star from “Adopt a Star,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for astronomical research that is online at www.adoptastar.org.
The bright star is in the Taurus constellation, but the name — which was selected by the Summer Reading participants — will not be revealed until the celebration on Sept. 11.
A commemorative plaque will also be unveiled at the event and attendees will receive instructions for viewing the star in the night sky.
Speakers will include North Port Mayor Chris Hanks, Vice Mayor Debbie McDonnell, City Commissioner Jill Luke and North Port Library Manager Holly Anderson.
Please join the fun at the library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Janita Wisch is the assistant manager of North Port Public Library
