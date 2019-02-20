After many years of suffering and after heroically suffering an excruciating pain for the last several months my loving wife, my best friend, my confidant, and my love Katrusia during the nearly 67 years of our married life finally found painless rest by leaving me and all who loved her last Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, on Presentation of Our Lord Holiday according to the traditional Ukrainian calendar.
Having been born on Aug. 15, 1935, she was exactly 83-and-one-half years young.
Katrusia was the youngest child of Warvara and Vavro Osadciw, who outlived all her siblings, three brothers and two sisters.
Her soul will join her parents, siblings and our son, Bohdan, who died in 1994.
In addition to yours truly, Katrusia will be mourned and lamented by her daughter Maria Luba Hirak, two sons Alexander Zenon Kobryn and Lt. Col. A. Ihor Kobryn, two daughters-in-law Angelita Rios-Kobryn and Janice Lynn Kobryn, a sister-in-law Stefania Osadciw, four grandchildren Adrienne Halyna Hirak, Alexander Yurij Hirak, Grace Lynn Kobryn, and Severino Bohdan Kobryn, two great-granddaughters, Victoria and Natalya, and several nephews, nieces and other relatives in U.S., Canada and Ukraine.
Katrusia will also be missed by many friends, especially members of the organizations where she actively served, often in leadership roles, including local Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, local Branch 56 of UNWLA (“Soyuz Ukrayinok”) and others.
Having never forgotten her many years of suffering as a child and teenager during and after the war, her mind and her heart were always open to help older and disabled people in our community and beyond.
We will bid her our final prayerful farewell at the “Panakhyda” (Requiem service) at 5 p.m., Friday at Farley Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Ukrainian Catholic Church.
After the church service Katrusia will be laid to rest in Venice Memorial Garden.
I and our children, grandchildren, great-granddaughters, and other who loved Katrusia will continue to love her forever. May she rest in peace. “Veechnaya Pamyat!”
Family is asking to abstain from ordering flowers, but to contribute instead to UNWLA Branch 56 War Victims Fund, Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation, or a personal charity in Katrusia’s name.
• • •
The Ukrainian Catholics in the United States are happy after receiving news from the Vatican Information Service that Syracuse, New York, native Bishop Borys Gudziak will become archbishop of Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Catholics in the United States.
This announcement follows recommendation of the Synod of Ukrainian Catholic Bishops headed by Patriarch Svyatoslav, which met in September, 2018 in L’viv, Ukraine.
At the present time, the Most Rev. Borys serves as the eparch (bishop) of St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy which includes France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg and Switzerland. He is the founder and president of the Ukrainian Catholic University in L’viv, Ukraine.
Installation of the Most Rev. Borys Gudziak as the seventh Metropolitan Archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia will take place on Tuesday, June 4 at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be contacted by email at atanask@aol.com or by phone at 941-423-9499.
