NORTH PORT — Abraham Lincoln’s 210th birthday celebration will occur a little later than usual this year — at least locally.
Author and Lincoln scholar Jonathan Putnam will come to the Shannon Staub Library at noon on Feb. 26 to speak about the 16th president and sign copies of his latest book about Honest Abe and his friend, Joshua Speed.
Putnam will speak on the topic “How the Young Lincoln Became Our Lincoln” and stump for the paperback printing of his latest book, “Final Resting Place,” which came out on Feb. 12 — Lincoln’s birthday.
It is the third in his series on the Lincoln-Speed mystery series. The other two are“These Honored Dead” and “Perish From The Earth” — both titles taken from Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served.
“I’ve always loved history and historical fiction,” Putnam said. “As a former trial lawyer, I wanted to write about famous trial lawyers in history that I could use as the basis for a historical mystery series. Abraham Lincoln was an obvious choice, as he had a long career as a trial lawyer before becoming a politician.”
He added the Lincoln-Speed series is based on the four years Lincoln and his real-life friend Joshua Speed lived together above Speed’s general store in Springfield, Ill.
“Final Resting Place” opens in 1838 in Springfield when the town is involved in a high-pitched political season between Whigs and Democrats. After the land office registrar Jacob Early is slain, the town assumes his enemy Henry Truett is the culprit, but the roommates are skeptical. Together with the assistance of Speed’s sister Martha, they follow twists and clues to find the true killer.
Putnam said each of his three books in the Lincoln-Speed mystery series is founded in fact.
“Each book is based on what’s actually happening in Lincoln’s and Speed’s life at the time,” he said. “Then I take a legal case that Lincoln handled in his law practice and alter the facts slightly to turn it into a murder-mystery that Lincoln and Speed have to solve. In ‘Final Resting Place,’ Lincoln defends Truett against prosecutor Stephen Douglas, who also became Lincoln’s principal political adversary for the next two decades.”
Putnam added presenting fiction in a historical format offers his readers an entertaining lesson in history.
“I think my books appeal to mystery lovers, but also history lovers,” he said. “And I’ve got a fourth book in the series, ‘A House Divided,’ all set to come out this coming July. I’m also in the planning stages for another to come out after that.”
When he comes to the Staub library on Feb. 26, Putnam plans to speak about an Abraham Lincoln perhaps not many know.
“Everyone thinks they know Lincoln, but their image of him is overwhelmingly that of the older president with a beard and lined face, aged by the cares of the Civil War,” he said. “That image is only of the last five years of his life — incredibly important years for him and our nation, but only five years. That person came from a younger self I want people to know more about. Where did that person come from? How did young Lincoln — the itinerant, uncertain, nearly penniless young man who walked into Speed’s store — become our Lincoln? And how did his friendship with this well-born southerner, Speed, influence that development?”
The Shannon Staub Public Library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. For more information about this event, call 941-861-1740.
