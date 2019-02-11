NORTH PORT - City manager Peter Lear plans to hold two resident "listening sessions" as he sets about formalizing North Port's 2019-20 budget.
The first session will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Toledo Blade Elementary School, 1201 Geranium Ave.
The second listening session will be held on Monday Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at State College of Florida's Venice campus, 800 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice.
"We held sessions like these in 2016 and 2017," Lear said. "But we didn't hold them in 2018 and we should have. It's important to have citizen input."
