Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County needs volunteers to work with adults who are learning English as a second language, or who need help improving their reading and writing skills.
Under normal circumstances, our tutors spend one to two hours per week one-on-one with their students at a public library or other public place for tutoring sessions, plus another hour or two in preparation. However, because of the pandemic, tutors are using video chat programs to continue to help students from home.
ProLiteracy-certified tutor trainers have developed an online course, which consists of four videos of less than 25 minutes each, followed by a Zoom session after each video to discuss the information with the tutor trainer. Trainers can also help with setting up and working in Zoom.
The next Tutor Training Zoom sessions is 3 p.m. Wednesdays, March 24, March 31, April 7 and April 14.
If you are interested in becoming a tutor, first complete a Volunteer Profile form, which will be emailed to you along with a link to our orientation video, which you should watch immediately. This video will answer some of your questions about whether becoming a tutor is right for you.
Once you’ve returned the Volunteer Profile form, you will have to go to the North Port or Venice libraries to pick up a book entitled LitStart, with some handouts and review questions. The training videos are centered around the book.
Prior to attending the first Zoom meeting on March 24, potential tutors should view the first training video consisting of the first two chapters of the LitStart book and complete questions pertaining to that video.
Information can be mailed to those outside the area.
Anyone who can read, write and speak English, and is willing to help someone, can become a trained tutor. We also have many other opportunities for volunteers to become involved with our organization, but tutors are our greatest need.
For more information or to register for the upcoming online Tutor Training Sessions, please contact Karen Bridegam, North Port Literacy Coordinator, at 941-661-7330, or north.port.literacy@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.