NORTH PORT — The Tigers remained undefeated in North Port Little League major division action Thursday night at the Atwater Community Park, but the second-place Rays were upset.
The Tigers raised their record to 12-0 with a 17-6 pounding of the Yankees, and have clinched at least a tie for first place in the regular season. The Tigers have had a potent offense all season, scoring in double figures many times.
But the Rays were upset by the Blue Jays 11-1 and are 8-4.
“We came in and played really well,” said Blue Jays manager Matt Mitchell. “We came to play and we played outstanding defense. We caught seven balls in the outfield.”
Caden Racean was the winning pitcher for the Blue Jays, going the five-inning distance. Landon Davidson led the Blue Jays attack with four hits in four at-bats and three RBI.
The Red Sox are in third place at 5-8, the Blue Jays are 4-8 and the Yankees are 2-11. Each team probably will have four games left in the season.
The league playoffs are scheduled to begin May 7. It will be a double-elimination tournament.
In the minor division, the Stone Crabs have a sight edge over the Scrappers with an 11-2 record. The Scrapper are 10-2. Thursday night, the Scrappers outscored the Bulls 9-5 and the Storm rolled past the RockHounds 9-1.
In other area youth baseball news, Mike Cooper’s 12-year old division Pride travel team finished in second place in a Sarasota tournament two weeks ago. They had a 4-2 record against strong competition in the tournament.
“We have about a .500 record so far this season,” Cooper said. “We have another tournament April 27-28 (Saturday and Sunday) in Sarasota.”
Most of the players on the Pride are from North Port but there are some players from other local areas. Two players who played for Cooper’s Rays team two years ago are on the Pride traveling team; Cooper’s son R.J. Cooper and Joseph Scott.
The travel ball schedule lasts virtually all year, with the fall and spring seasons.
Following the league major division tournament, North Port will host the annual Battle of the Border tournament at Atwater Community Park. The Rays won the tournament in 2016 and 2017. Last season’s tournament was not finished due to bad weather.
