NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County libraries in North Port are taking part in National Library Week’s “Living Library: My Life is an Open Book” next week.
The events will be conversations with Sarasota County leaders Shannon Staub on Tuesday and Alice White on Wednesday.
The events are part of the “Living Libraries” programs, which allows patrons to book 20-minute conversations with different figures in the community, according to a news release.
Staub will be featured from 3:20-6 p.m. Tuesday at the library that is named for her, the Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
White will be featured from 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Staub retired in December 2010 after serving as a Sarasota County commissioner for 14 years. She advocates for libraries and youth as the president of the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and chair of the Positive Youth Development Council, the release said.
White speaks of North Port’s natural environment and how it has changed through the decades, according to information from the North Port Public Library. White is the founder of People for Trees that began in 1997 as a group that works to advocate for the tree canopy of the community. White is a retired teacher who also leads children on nature hikes and the annual noncompetitive bicycle ride through North Port.
Registration is required for the events. To reserve a spot for Tuesday’s event, stop by the Shannon Staub Public Library reference desk or call 941-861-1740.
To reserve a spot for Wednesday’s event, stop by the North Port Public Library Central Service Desk or call 941-861-1307.
