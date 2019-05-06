Living with alligators is a fact of life in Florida.
The state boasts what the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers a healthy population, 1.3 million alligators calling the state home.
According to FWC’s website, alligators are present in all 67 counties in Florida.
Being safe around alligators can make a difference for you and your pets.
A dog in Gran Paradiso in West Villages was attacked and eaten by an aggressive alligator in February, according to posts on the community’s NextDoor site.
As mating season gets underway, the number of alligators that residents see could go up.
To make sure residents and alligators are safe, Gran Paradiso, like other communities is using a trapper to determine what is and what isn’t a nuisance alligator.
Gran Paradiso’s trapper has a target harvest agreement permit through the state’s nuisance alligator program.
Nuisance alligators and trappingGran Paradiso, like many local communities, is dotted with lakes and ponds, and inside those are the possibility of alligators.
Occasionally, alligators wander closer to homes, pets and families. Most of the time, the alligators don’t pose a threat to people. But not all the time.
In the case where the alligator is posing a threat to people, property or pets, an FWC-approved trapper is called out to evaluate.
FWC runs what is called a nuisance gator trapping program, which contracts trappers to remove the alligators. The program has operated in the state since 1977, which started with 11 counties.
In 1978, the program expanded to all 67 counties in the state and tracks the number of alligators trapped.
In the 2017-18 year there were 7,848 nuisance alligators trapped across the state, and of that, 116,700 pounds of meat and hide were processed.
Tammy Sapp, FWC spokesperson for hunting and game management, said the state currently has 103 people contracted in the nuisance gator program.
From March 2018 to March 2019, there were 356 trapping permits issued in Charlotte County and 575 permits were issued in Sarasota County, according to Sapp. In total, 483 alligators were removed in counties between 2018-19.
“They work under contract with FWC and are not state employees,” Sapp wrote in an email.
Trappers have to renew their licenses annually so the number of trappers through the state varies through the year, according to FWC’s website.
The trappers are issued permits to remove the alligators, but before they can do that they have to determine that the gator poses a problem.
From there, the trappers decide what to do with the alligators, such as sell the hide or meat.
Sapp wrote that sometimes the alligators are given to a zoo, animal exhibit or an alligator farm.
It’s more common for the alligators to be harvested for meat and hide than to be relocated. According to FWC’s website, alligators that are relocated can return to the original location.
“Nuisance alligator trappers receive a $30 stipend for each alligator captured,” she wrote.
The primary source of compensation is the meat and the hide, Sapp said.
While attacks from alligators are rare, FWC strives to promote safety for residents and visitors.
“The FWC also works to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing advice about living with alligators,” Sapp said.
Sapp wrote FWC prioritizes public safety and administers the program statewide to proactively address alligators that are believed to pose a threat in developed areas.
The program also works to conserve alligators in a preserved area.
Gated communities
Gran Paradiso uses the targeted harvesting area program to manage its alligators, according to Grant Gorski, general manager for Gran Paradiso.
The community recently held a handful of living with alligator classes to help inform residents. Gorski said the community held three classes within a nine-month period at the community to help residents.
With the targeted harvest area program, the trapper can enter and — through the direction of management — determine if the alligator poses a threat.
“Through a FWC THA permit, a managing authority can work directly with a designated FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper,” Sapp said.
She said it makes the process more proactive and streamlined.
Gorski said the program is designed to help gated communities, because it works with the management company to have the trapper come out and determine if the gator is a problem.
The permit also defines the boundaries of the area, the duration of the permit and how many alligators can be removed, Sapp said.
It’s up to Gorski to call in the trapper should there be an issue with an alligator in the community.
Other communities in the region have a similar plan in place for alligators.
Riverwood Golf and Country Club in Port Charlotte also uses a trapper.
Assistant Manger Christine Bergum said since she’s been there, the community has contracted out for services for alligator situations.
“We have a permit (for a trapper),” Bergum said.
Bergum said they’ll call for any alligator that shows signs of aggression or is getting too close to homes. She said if residents call about alligators sunning themselves or just minding their business they let them know it’s normal.
“We address it when they are aggressive or hurt,” Bergum said.
She noted residents who move into the community are given a pamphlet about how to live with alligators.
Riverwood doesn’t provide classes, but does make sure their community can ask questions when they need to.
In addition to having the trapper, she said the community also provides reminders.
“We put blurbs in our newsletter,” Bergum said.
