NORTH PORT — Al Hubbard is thankful at 83 he still has a best friend.
"Donna (Walters) is my caregiver and my best friend," Hubbard said. "Over the past five years, she saved my life several times and again just recently. I was in the shower and banged my Life Alert armband monitor on the wall. It went off and Donna rushed over to help me. She made it there before the paramedics. She made sure I was all right."
The pair sat next to each other Wednesday at the HEARTS luncheon sponsored by the North Port Police Department at the VFW Post 8203. Everyday a HEARTS (Helping Ensure Active Response by Telephoning Seniors) volunteer calls dozens of North Port residents who live alone to check on them on behalf of the police department. If the person doesn't answer an officer goes to the home and checks on the resident.
"My son signed me up for the program when I lived in St. Pete and then when I moved to Naples," he said. "I was very happy they had a similar program in North Port. Everyone is so nice. Ruby calls me. We talk sometimes. I tell her I'm all right and will talk tomorrow."
Ruth Arnold loves the daily call from the police department volunteer. She said she loves being a special guest for lunch served by police and firefighters.
"I've lived in North Port since 1974," she said while eating a homemade turkey lunch at a table with North Port Fire Cpt. Dave Ingalls. "All three of my girls live in New Hampshire. I always get to see them for one of the holidays. This year with COVID-19, I can't go to New Hampshire."
The 92-year-old says North Port changed over the years but she still loves it here.
"It's paradise," she said. "I really do like to get a call everyday to check on me. Every year they invite us here for a nice lunch and they serve us cake. They do a beautiful job."
Ingalls listened as Arnold told him life stories.
"She's the prettiest one here," he said.
At a nearby table, Florence Charles, 89, told people at her table that she came to North Port from Brooklyn 35 years ago.
"I was a Realtor and investor," she said. "I bought and sold multiple lots to people in Brooklyn. At the time they were $3,000. I did that for a long time and made good money when North Port had a much smaller population. When I moved here, I was one of 25 black families who lived here."
Years later, Charles became a home healthcare giver.
"I worked with older people in need," she said. "One time one of the people I worked for told me my name was Florence Nightingale. Now, I'm the one who gets a call everyday to make sure I'm okay."
Charles says there's been times when she experienced discrimination and other issues just because she's black.
"You know what, I learned from these situations," Charles said. "It's the best thing that can happen to you in life, when you can overcome something and have wisdom to make a difference for others."
For more information on the HEARTS program or to sign up someone who lives alone, call Mandy Lorenz at 941-429-7341.
