NORTH PORT — Following her appearance on NBC’s “Today Show,” Sarah Tar, of North Port Crossfit, feels she has shed light to a common but not talked about condition.
Tar, a North Port resident, appeared on the Dec. 6 edition of the long-running morning news show where she spoke about ditasis recti, something she suffered following her first pregnancy.
Ditasis recti is the separation of the abdominal muscles and is common after pregnancy.
Ditasis recti occurs when the muscles in the abdomen separate to accommodate the uterus.
It can also affect men when too much pressure is put on their abdominal muscles. It can be caused by quick changes in weight, obesity, weightlifting or some exercises.
Tar told the interviewers on the “Today Show” she had received the OK to workout while pregnant. It was after giving birth that she experienced problems.
The “Today Show” highlighted her story specifically during a 6-minute long segment.
“They wanted to shed light on the issue,” Tar said.
Since her appearance, Tar has been receiving many inquiries through social media about the issue.
She said the response to her being on the show has “been really cool.”
At the gym, she said many of the women who train with her already know about the issue.
Tar has certifications to train pregnant and postpartum women. She already advocates training to avoid having Ditasis recti.
Now that she is back, Tar said that she plans to continue to advocate for women and “the fourth trimester.”
She’s also planning to work on continuing to push for women getting physical therapy following pregnancy.
Email: aherrera@sun-herald.com
