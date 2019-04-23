SARASOTA — The new bill making its way through the Florida Statehouse, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Gruters and co-authored by Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, has its local supporters and dissenters.
Ziegler attempted to pass a Sarasota County Schools policy based on the concept of a parents’ bill of rights in 2018. The idea was nixed by the School Board, 3-2.
Opponents at the time feared it would lead to teachers needing to “out” transgender or gay students who confide in educators.
But supporters believe parents have a right to know any interactions between students and teachers.
Sarasota County School Board member Eric Robinson voted in support of the local ordinance last year.
On Monday, Robinson said the new bill notifies parents when the school makes important decisions involving their children.
He highlighted a case where parents were not notified after their child told a school counselor they were thinking about suicide. The student later went home and attempted suicide, he said.
“People want to stop parents from knowing if their kid’s not doing good in school,” Robinson said. “They want to stop parents from knowing if their kid has an issue. If the kid’s suicidal, why would you not tell the parent? You’re just going to let the kid go home and commit suicide and no one’s going to tell the parents?’’
In Charlotte County, School Board member Cara Reynolds has differing thoughts on it.
“I have mixed feelings on HB1171 and SB1726. As a parent, my gut instinct is to want to know as much as possible about what is happening with my children, so I can proactively help them through difficult situations,” Reynolds said. “I wouldn’t want decisions being made about my child without my knowledge or input.”
She said she understands students often go to people with whom they are comfortable when it comes to talking about uncomfortable truths in life.
“I am also cognizant that when students discuss the details of a delicate situation with a mental health professional at school, they select someone they feel safe speaking with and there might be significant reasons why they do not want to talk with their parents.”
Pat Gardner, president of the Sarasota Classified Teacher’s Association, said she opposes taking away avenues for children to find refuge, arguing that some students may feel unsafe disclosing information to a parent and would prefer to confide in a counselor or teacher.
“What if my child won’t go to a counselor or teacher because they’ll tell their parents?” Gardner said. “Would my child kill themselves? How many children would kill themselves?”
Jane Goodwin, Sarasota County School Board chairwoman, said the bill could impact LGBTQ students, noting that some have said they would rather take their own life than come out to their parents.
“Many of them would do anything to keep from confronting their parents,” Goodwin said.
She argued that the bill is unnecessary.
“We have plenty of federal laws and state laws already on the books, like FERPA (Family Education Rights and Privacy Act) and HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) that protect parents,” Goodwin said. “We listen to parents. I never hear complaints from parents that they are not having the ability to tell us what they think about issues involving their child as our student.”
Gardner raised concerns about whether the bill would thoroughly explain what teachers are required report to parents.
“They better come up with a whole list of do’s and don’ts, so teachers know what to do,” she said.
Goodwin worries that the bill will eliminate local control.
“The intention by reformers is to really hold harmless those local entities that make decisions at the level where people live,” Goodwin said. “It’s all about legislating from the Statehouse down and it gives me great concern.”
