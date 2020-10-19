It was the first day of early voting in Florida, and voters are showing up to the polling locations in large numbers to show support for their candidates.
The line Monday morning at Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte was a long one, spanning nearly to U.S. 41 by 9 a.m.
Phyllis Dwyer, who arrived just after 7 a.m. estimated she had been in line for two hours. “This is my democracy; I want to vote,” she told the Sun. “I just want to vote.”
An important issue for her during this election is healthcare, she said.
“I didn’t have healthcare in 2013 and I almost died,” she said. “I realized how important healthcare is.”
In Charlotte County, there are 152,160 people registered to vote, according to the supervisor of elections website.
As of Monday afternoon, 35,257 voters voted by mail and more than 2,030 people voted on the first day of early voting, to make for a 24.51% voter turnout thus far.
Bill Price and Gary Graham arrived around 9 a.m. wearing Trump T-shirts. Price wore a Trump mask and hat as well, with cardboard cutouts of First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump.
Price said he does this at every election, as well as parades, though they didn’t have the Melania cutout last year.
“We hope to inspire people,” Graham said. “We care about our country.”
In Sarasota County, there are 340,331 registered voters. The elections office has received 84,306 vote-by-mail ballots of the 164,685 requests they have received, according to voter outreach manager Rachel Denton.
As of 2 p.m., there have been 3,739 early votes cast, Denton said.
At the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office in North Port, the line snaked around the building, with an estimated wait time of about two hours.
Though no one seemed to mind the wait.
Brenda Herbst said she was happy to seem the line was moving along, and there was a cool breeze.
“I want people to be safe in their homes and their businesses,” she said. “Where I come [Louisville, Kentucky] from they burned the city down.”
“Everyone counts as far as I’m concerned,” she added.
Tenor Felicien was also prepared to wait for a while in order to cast his vote. “It’s my duty to come out to vote. I don’t care how long the line is. It feels necessary, especially this year,” he said.
For Felicien, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor in deciding his vote.
“I don’t think the current administration has done the right thing. I’m ready for a change,” he said. “The methods and the way things are being done right now are totally unacceptable.”
In Englewood, Alice Andrews described this election cycle Monday morning.
“I can’t wait for this to be over,” Andrews said. “It’s insanity.”
At 9:05 a.m., Andrews and those around her had already waited 31 minutes to be among the first to vote early at Charlotte County’s West County Annex on San Casa Drive. She was designated as the official timekeeper for those around her.
After more than a half hour, Andrews and the others inched forward but were still waiting outside the doors to the annex.
The line behind them of more than 60 voters streamed out through the parking lot, almost to San Casa Drive. Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris presidential devotees were out in force with banners and signs offering last-minute support for their candidates.
“We just want to get it done,” said Rotonda resident Gordon Clarke. He and his wife, Debra, said this was a “very important election” and they wanted to vote so their voices would be heard.
