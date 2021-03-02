NORTH PORT — In 1975, Rick Newkirk worked for General Development before it transitioned into the city of North Port Utilities in 1992.
Back then there were no gravity sewer lines, or Aquifer Storage Recovery wells in North Port, only aging utilities that he would help repair, upgrade and replace over the years.
For decades, Newkirk worked alongside Cindi Mick who served as director. In 2000, Mick joined the Peace Corps and Newkirk became the city's intern director. Mick returned. Then she later went to Cambodia to teach English. In 2015, Newkirk became the permanent utility director for the last five years of his career.
Newkirk, a devout Florida Gators and Green Bay Packers fan, spent his adult life working in the utilities field. On Sunday morning, surrounded by his family, the 64-year-old died. Despite battling pancreatic cancer, he continued working until recently when he suffered several strokes.
Through his leadership, which included being named employee of the year in 1996, Newkirk's department was recognized nationally for several awards, including one last August.
The bonds of friendship
When Mick retired to join the Peace Corps, Newkirk was quoted in the Daily Sun as saying, "I'm not only losing a great boss, but a best friend," he said. "I wouldn't want anything to stand in the way of her dreams."
On Sunday, Mick said she kept looking up at the sky and listening to the song Blackbird while thinking of Newkirk.
"He was the perfect person for the job and remained a highly respected utility director until his passing. Throughout his career with the city he was always available 24/7," Mick said. "His energy, kindness, knowledge and leadership were unsurpassed by anyone. I will always carry his friendship in my heart."
Former City Manager Peter Lear, who worked with Newkirk for nearly two decades, said Newkirk was genuine.
"Rick not only worked for the city of North Port Utilities Department, he was truly the leader of the family they have there," Lear said of many longtime employees who worked for Newkirk. "Rick was one of the genuinely great people in this world who would do anything for someone. The Utilities Department, the city and the entire community lost a truly great person who I have been lucky enough to call my friend for over 20 years. All our our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time."
Former City Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said Newkirk had a heart for helping people. The utilities department set up a fund to donate for those having trouble paying their water bill.
“No matter the circumstances, Rick was always smiling, joking and an overall positive person," Carusone said. "I’ll never forget Rick and Dave Dignam realizing they were at the old pool in North Port for swim classes in their youth at the same time. Then Rick cried after seeing the children in that dilapidated building (Al Gol Hall) and swore that once retired, we would join forces and bring the YMCA daycare and health facilities back to North Port in a condition children deserved. He was amazing, kind, and a hole is left in our community and our hearts."
Newkirk's wife, Karen of 36 years, is planning a memorial service at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port.
"Rick was a friend to everyone he ever met," Karen said. "He was nice to everyone. My daughters Breanna and Amy and I appreciate all of outpouring of love and support from city employees and his friends."
Newkirk recently filled out a biography of his life for work. He wrote, "I work hard to keep our customers happy and it truly bothers me when I don’t win with a customer, which is rare."
