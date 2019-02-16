The first Community Yard Sale of the year took place from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The day was held at the City Center Front Green, with 63 vendors and more than 450 people in attendance.
The next North Port Community Yard Sale is set for March 16. Registration for sells for that date begin 30 days before the sale.
For more information, contact North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275.
