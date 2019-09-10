SARASOTA — Local high school students and parents will soon have an opportunity to meet representatives from more than 80 colleges and universities at Fall College Night.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, just off
Fruitville Road, east of Beneva Road.
Representatives from post-secondary institutions in the State University System of Florida will be available to meet with students and parents.
For those interested in attending out-of-state schools, representatives from public and private colleges and universities from across the nation will also be available to meet with families.
Furthermore, representatives from various military academies and military recruiters will be in attendance.
Students and parents who are interested in receiving information on scholarships and college planning tips can speak to representatives from The Education Foundation of Sarasota County, who will be tabling at the event.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to register to vote at the event. The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections will have a table set up for those who wish to register.
All students and families can attend the event for free.
