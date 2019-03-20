Louis Braille (1809-1852) a French educator, who was blinded in both eyes as a result of an early childhood accident, inventor of a system of reading and writing for use by the blind or visually impaired known worldwide as “braille,” was honored in L’viv, Ukraine.
To commemorate the 210th anniversary of Louis Braille’s birth and the 205th anniversary of birth of the Ukrainian poet, artist, and revolutionary Taras Shevchenko (1814-1861), the Ukrainian Organization of Blind, formed in L’viv, Ukraine in November 1939, organized the “Marathon Reading of Shevchenko Poems in Braille.” The event was supported by other civic organizations of the region, and the L’viv City government.
There were more than 30 blind participants in the Marathon who read Shevchenko’s poems using braille from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., local time, at the Specialized Taras H. Shevchenko Library for the Blind in L’viv. It should be noted that the staff of this library initiated this event, and other organizations were more than happy to join.
The Marathon was recorded in the records book of Ukraine.
• • •
The Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, headed by Daria Tomaashosky of North Port, wishes to remind graduating seniors of area high schools that Monday, March 25 is the deadline for submission of applications for scholarships.
The Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida is awarding $1,000 scholarships to area graduating high school students since the year 2007. In addition to the $1,000 scholarships the Club almost always gives $250 or more “stipend” to the previous year’s scholarship recipients, and often gives additional scholarships to students who were close to winning but were short a point or two.
For more information contact Club’s Scholarship Committee Chairman Victor Lisnyczyj at 941-429-2350.
• • •
On March 27 it will be the 40th day of the passing into eternity of my beloved lovely wife Kateryna “Katrusia” Kobryn who passed away Feb. 15. I am overwhelmed by the expressions of sympathy and of many beautiful comments about lovely Katrusia to the point that I was unable thus far to thank all, even though I am doing my best to do it.
I am also very grateful for the contributions made in Katrusia’s memory by individuals and organizations, Including my Kiwanis Club of North Port, to UNWLA Br. 56 War Victims Fund, Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, and other charities
It is a tradition to have Solemn Requiem Divine Liturgy (mass) celebrated on the 40th day. The Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 27 at The Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port, to be followed by a luncheon at one of the local restaurant. Liturgies will be celebrated also in churches of Staten Island, New York, Buffalo, New York, Spring Hill, Florida, L’viv, Ukraine, Drohobych, Ukraine, Zvenyhorod, Ukraine (Katrusia’s native village), and other localities thanks to sponsorships of our relatives and friends.
My heart goes out to all with thanks. May God bless you all.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. You can contact him at 941-423-9499 or send an to email atanask@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.