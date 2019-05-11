IslandWalk’s Love in a Backpack program hosted one more packing session for the school year on May 2.
Resident volunteers of the community joined in the clubhouse and packed 1,082 bags of healthy, weekend food items donated to more than 540 children who attend North Port schools including Lamarque, Cranberry, Atwater and Toledo Blade.
