‘Love is in the Air,” the name of the latest concert of the North Port Symphony, took place Sunday at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The group of musicians was led by Principal Conductor Robert Romanski.
The group presented among other selections, Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Overture Fantasy.”
