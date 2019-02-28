Under the direction of Tom Ellison, the North Port Concert Band delivered two hours of musical selections based on love, called “Sweet Suites.”
The concert included pieces like “Mambo” from West Side Story, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Fly Me to the Moon,” among others.
The next concert is called “Let’s Dance” and takes place at 7 p.m. March 28.
