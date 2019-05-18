NORTH PORT — After The Salvation Army announced its intentions to expand its presence and purchase $3 million in property in North Port, another nonprofit agency is also heading to the city.
Loveland Center, Inc., based in Venice, will open a facility and start covering territory in North Port — with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting set for May 31.
“Loveland was founded in Venice by determined parents wanting a place where their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities could flourish and be accepted,” Loveland President and CEO Patrick Guerin III said in a news release. “Today, we can proudly say that bringing service to more individuals in North Port is a testament to the original founders.”
Called the Loveland Center North Port Adult Day Training, it will have a curriculum of health and wellness “set in real-life learning model that includes ample volunteer opportunities,” the news release said.
It will also include “supported employment and supported living.”
“The demand for services in our communities has increased significantly and the number of providers has remained the same,” said Loveland Board Chair Jim Woods. “Therefore, Loveland is addressing this challenge by growing its service footprint to help those who are underserved.”
The location for the new facility wasn’t disclosed in the news release.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 4 p.m. May 31 at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port.
Loveland Center was begun in 1962 with a mission to help people “with intellectual and development disabilities live their lives to the fullest.”
More information on enrolling can be obtained by calling 941-493-0016 or emailing enrollment@lovelandcenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.