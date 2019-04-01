NORTH PORT — The next Lunch & Learn Workshop is set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 4 in the community room at Sarasota Memorial Healthcare, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
The workshop will focus on business budgeting.
“A budget is a guide to assist you in operating your business. It will create a focus for the business and set targets to help your business grow,” according to a news release from SCORE. “A budget will help you make continuous improvements, anticipate problems and provide financial information for making sound business decisions.”
Experts from Independent Financial Coaching will explain tools “to help you get started,” it said.
The North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with North Port, Toastmasters International of North Port and Port Charlotte SCORE, the news release states.
Lunch is free at the event.
Register by emailing info@northportarea chamber.com or by calling 941-564-3040.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.