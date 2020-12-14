SARASOTA — During their annual retreat Friday, Sarasota County commissioners elected their new leaders for 2021, and to no one’s surprise, they selected Commissioner Alan Maio as the next chair of the board.
Maio served as the vice-chair of the commission in 2020 and his selection follows a years-long practice in the county of elevating the vice-chair to the top role. Maio will succeed current Commission Chairman Mike Moran at midnight, Dec. 31.
“I am delighted to steer the county into a new year and continue supporting our community through this time,” Maio said through a county press release. He added, “I appreciate my colleagues’ confidence to serve as chair of the board and guide the momentum of our priorities for the new year.”
Also selected as officers for the next during the retreat were Commissioner Christian Ziegler as vice-chair and Commissioner Nancy Detert as chair pro tem.
This is Maio’s second stint as chair, previously serving in that role in 2016. Along with his chairmanship of the county commission, he will simultaneously serve as chair of the Peace River-Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority next year.
Maio was first elected to the County Commission in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 to a final term.
Maio’s other community and civic association activities include serving as chair of the Sarasota County Planning Commission, and as a former commissioner of the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department.
He has also served on the board of directors for the Venice, Greater Sarasota and North Port Chambers of Commerce, Suncoast Blood Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and Goodwill Manasota. Maio has also supported various roles for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Advisory Board, and the Economic Development Council.
During Friday’s retreat, commissioners also decided on their priorities for the coming year. Those priorities were not immediately available since the meeting was not broadcast live, and attendance being limited due to the size of the room at Twin Lakes Park and the need for social distancing required during the pandemic.
