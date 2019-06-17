NORTH PORT — A Port Charlotte man faces accusations of sexual abuse against four girls, one of which began around 2007, according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Phillip Andrew Lindner, 42, of the 400 block of Skylark Lane in Port Charlotte, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.
In October 2010, a girl disclosed she was the victim of sexual abuse, which led to an investigation that identified Lindner as the suspect. But criminal charges were not filed at that time.
In August 2018, another victim reported she was the victim of sexual battery, which took place when she was approximately 8 to 9.
During the course of the investigation into both cases, probable cause was established to charge Lindner with sexual battery on a child (custodial) for each child, the report said.
There were two other children that had yet to formally disclose their abuse to law enforcement.
On June 5, a third child, who is now an adult, provided a sworn audio recorded statement about the sexual abuse she endured by Lindner and another person, whose name is redacted in the report.
The victim told authorities the abuse began around 2007 when she was approximately 6 to 7. She said it happened often and when her parent was not at home or at night, according to the report.
She told investigators about four specific incidents of sexual activity with Lindner.
Each girl was between the ages of 8 and 10 at the time of each incident.
Their relationship to Lindner is not disclosed.
They were all intimidated by Lindner, who told them not to disclose their abuse to anyone, according to the probable cause affidavit.
