NORTH PORT— A man accused of battery alleges he was threatened and chased by another man with a hammer, according to North Port police.
Jason Edward Roy, 40, of the 8000 block of Coco Solo Avenue, North Port, was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery.
Authorities responded to Roy’s home after he reported the incident. Roy told police he ran from the other man after he followed him with a hammer and the man was still inside his home, an arrest affidavit shows.
In an interview with police, the man said he was sitting in the living room when when Roy told him he needed to leave the house, the affidavit shows. He then told Roy to “just leave him alone.”
The man told police Roy repeatedly said he needed to leave the house. He said Roy advanced toward him and told him he needed to leave.
The man said Roy then allegedly “sucker punched” him in the face, the affidavit states.
Authorities said the man had an abrasion on the left side of his face and a bruise under his left eye, according the affidavit. The man told police he wanted to pursue charges.
A criminal background check revealed Roy has four prior battery convictions, the affidavit shows.
A witness told police Roy got into an argument with the man and asked him to leave the home multiple times. The witness said Roy stood in front of the man who then asked him to “back off,” the affidavit shows. The witness told police Roy then punched the man in the face.
