NORTH PORT — A man is facing charges after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in rural North Port on Sunday that injured a passenger.
Augisnerd Blanc, 33, of Sarasota, bonded out of Sarasota County Jail on Monday after being initially charged with four citations, including driving with a suspended license during a crash involving serious body injuries; driving while suspended — third or subsequent offense; driving without insurance and failing to register a motor vehicle.
Blanc was allegedly riding the ATV about 6 p.m. Sunday at North Yorkshire and Shortleaf Drive in the northeast section of North Port where few residents exist and road maintenance is minimum.
North Port Police put blame on the crash between his ATV and a truck on Blanc. When the wreck occurred, a 10-year-old child was thrown from the ATV.
“After some immediate care, he is home and is expected to make a full recovery,” North Port Police said in a social media post.
Authorities said they plan on monitoring and enforcing off-road vehicle rules in the eastern part of the city.
“Officers will take a zero-tolerance stance on violations,” the city said in the social media post. “This has been a long-standing popular area for off-road adventures. Just because people frequent the area, does not mean it is legal. It not only puts yourself at risk, but also those traveling the roadway safely and legally.”
The department encouraged riders to use locations that are designed for riding — and where it’s legal to do so.
“Riders should also be familiar with local ordinances and Flrida law when deciding where to ride,” it said. “Make good choices.”
