NORTH PORT — A North Port man faces three felony assault charges after shooting a pistol from a vehicle during a "road rage" incident.
Patrick Benet Erickson of the 4600 block of Laramie Circle, remained in the Sarasota County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $7,500 bond, according to reports released Thursday.
Erickson, 42, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill, and one count of firing a weapon from a vehicle. The assault charges are third-degree felonies, while the shooting charge is a second-degree felony.
The incident happened around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Police were called about an incident that started in the parking lot of the Pink Tequila restaurant at 1163 N Toledo Blade Blvd., said city spokesman Joshua Taylor in an email to The Daily Sun.
“Words were exchanged, cars sped out of the parking lot. At some point, someone in one of the vehicles fired multiple rounds,” Taylor said. “We have made contact with those involved who were already home. Both parties called 911.”
Police went to Erickson's home on Laramie Circle, which is near Interstate 75, about a mile north of the Charlotte County line and took him into custody. During their investigation, officers found shell casings on Chamberlain Boulevard and Bluebird Avenue, Taylor said in an email.
“The shooter says he felt he was being followed home and was in fear,” Taylor said.
Erickson has an arraignment date set for Feb. 12. Court records show Erickson has been arrested twice in Sarasota County, once for battery and once for DUI, both in 2008. The battery charges were later dropped.
