Man arrested seven years after allegedly molesting child in North Port

NORTH PORT — A man was arrested a week ago for allegedly molesting a child seven years ago, according to the North Port Police Department.
Robert Lee Conklin, 82, of North Port, was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation against a victim under 12. Conklin allegedly touched the clothing covering the breasts and genitals of the child, according to an arrest affidavit.
Interviewed at the time, Conklin denied the accusations.
The crime had been investigated in 2011 after the victim discussed the molestation at a North Port health care center; a relative confirmed Conklin’s involvement with the family and a teacher spoke about the child’s change in behavior.
But, in a redacted statement, the case was closed in June 2011 suggesting the alleged crime may be reopened in the future when (word redacted) “was ready to proceed.”
Instead, the case reopened in September 2018 when North Port Police was contacted by New York state authorities about another alleged victim of Conklin’s.
‘Lying on the floor in the fetal position and crying’
The allegations against Conklin originated in March 2011 when an officer responded to Sarasota Memorial ER and Health Care Center in North Port after receiving a report of a lewd or lascivious act.
According to the redacted affidavit, the victim said a man named Bob touched her inappropriately. A relative of the alleged victim told police for that past month they noticed changes in the girl’s behavior. The relative was told by the child that Bob — who was identified as a “caregiver” to the child and other siblings — acts differently around her, the affidavit states.
A detective was called to the hospital to take over the case. In an interview with the detective, the relative said the girl told them Bob touched her. The alleged victim had been complaining of an upset stomach for a month. Bob — as a caregiver — had been coming to their house weekly and on weekends, according to the affidavit.
A teacher of the alleged victim had called to inform the relative that the child “was acting out in class and lying on the floor in the fetal position and crying,” per the affidavit.
The relative decided to take the child to the emergency room after learning all this information.
The detective interviewed Conklin, who denied the allegations.
The detective closed the case on June 15, 2011, citing the case may be reopened in the future, according to the affidavit.
The case remained closed until September.
New York investigation opens up in September
On Sept. 20, 2018, another North Port Police Department detective was contacted by a New York state investigator who was investigating a sexual abuse case involving Robert Conklin, in Bath, New York.
According to the affidavit, the New York investigator requested a courtesy interview with Conklin about the sexual abuse case in Bath, which is in Western New York midway between Buffalo and Ithaca.
The case in North Port was reopened that same month and assigned to a different city detective.
Arrested in North Port
The new detective assigned to the case returned to Conklin’s house in the 4500 block of Bayano Street on Nov. 15. While much of the affidavit is redacted, it says he noted he had been accused of sexually abusing a child in North Port “6-8 years ago.”
On Dec. 21, he was arrested by police and then bonded out of Sarasota County Jail on Dec. 23 after his bond was set at $100,000.
A call to Conklin’s North Port home was unanswered on Thursday afternoon.
Contacted Thursday, New York Investigator Thomas Khork confirmed Conklin is under investigation for sexual abuse but would not give further information on the case. He said he had not been informed about Conklin’s arrest in North Port.
