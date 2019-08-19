SARASOTA - Nearly six months after a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 75 killed a Port Charlotte resident, a man was arrested on charges involving the death.
The felony charge came Monday, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.
Robert J. Herrera, 28, of Sarasota, was taken into custody, according to a news release from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
He faces a charge of hit-and-run: failure to stop/remain at a crash involving death.
On Feb. 27, Jorge Quezada, 75, was killed when Herrera struck a car on Interstate 75, went off the highway, then struck Quezada, who was standing on grass outside his vehicle near Venice.
The truck involved was recovered a few hours later at U.S. 41 and State Road 681, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson said.
Quezada was on the passenger side of his Toyota RAV4 parked on the right shoulder of I-75 about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 near Mile Marker 202 southbound when he was struck and killed by the Ford.
Authorities identified Herrera as the driver of the truck.
According to the news release, Herrera then struck a power box to a Department of Transportation warning sign and fled the scene, authorities said initially.
The report states the crash began moments earlier as Cheryl Sowards, 47, of Venice, was southbound in the center lane in a 2013 Honda CRV. Herrera allegedly failed to slow down behind her.
The front left side of the Herrera's Ford struck Sowards’ CRV, then the Ford “traveled off the roadway to the right toward (Quezada’s vehicle) causing the front of (the Ford)” to strike Quezada’s vehicle and Quezada “at the same time,” the February report states.
Vivianna Quezada, 50, of Port Charlotte, was sitting in the vehicle’s passenger seat when it was struck. She was not injured.
Sowards, likewise, did not report any injuries to authorities.
In February, Watson noted the driver of the Ford would likely have received a citation or a court appearance for the relatively minor wreck involving Sowards, but in the apparent attempt to speed way, made the situation tragically worse by striking Quezada.
It isn't Herrera's first run-in with the law. In July 2009, when he was 18, he was arrested on a DUI charge. A jury trial found him not guilty in that case. In July 2014, he was charged with allegedly having an open container of beer on Siesta Key. He entered a plea of no contest and paid a $343 fine.
According to charging documents in the latest case, Herrera lives in the 3500 block of Lolani Boulevard in Sarasota.
His bond has been set at $20,000.
