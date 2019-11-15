NORTH PORT — A North Port man accused of punching a pregnant woman has been charged with battery, according to court records released Thursday.
North Port police were called to an unidentified home after receiving a frantic 911 call from a woman who said she had been beaten.
When the got to the home, they found the woman waiting in the road out front with a bloody nose. She told police she got into an argument with Christopher James Allen, 35, who lives on Gallatin Lane, North Port, according to jail records.
She said Allen punched her in the face. She said she bit him in the arm to get away, then hid in a bathroom until she could get out of the house and call police.
Police went inside the house with the woman’s permission, but couldn’t find Allen. A K-9 deputy was called in and the dog found him about 100 yards behind the home in the woods, shortly after midnight. When deputies talked to Allen, he admitted to having an argument with the woman, but denied hitting her. When they asked him why he went into the woods, he said it was where he goes to cool off. He said he could not explain the bite marks on his arm.
After questioning, Allen was arrested on charges of battery on a woman he knew or should have known was pregnant.
Allen was booked in the Sarasota County jail and bond was set at $25,000.
