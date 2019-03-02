SARASOTA — A two-day jury trial in the homicide of Erica White, a North Port woman stabbed to death in her home, ended with the conviction of her live-in boyfriend late Friday.
Jason Doty, 43, was found guilty of murder in the second degree and guilty of tampering with evidence in the Aug. 24 slaying of White at her home in the 13500 block of Tamiami Trail.
He faces a potential life sentence in prison at his sentencing.
Doty’s defense team only called one witness to the stand, a doctor who is a clinical therapist. The state presented 16 people to the stand to discuss the case — including many officers involved in the investigation.
The jury deliberated about two hours before returning their verdict Friday.
White, 43, was found slain in her home about 4:30 a.m. when Doty called police that morning.
In his initial discussion with officers, Doty claimed he and White were often fighting and both were intoxicated on Aug. 23. He claimed he’d been high on methamphetamine, woke up on a couch between 3 and 4 a.m., drove to a nearby Circle K, and bought two packs of cigarettes and a bottle of water. He said he returned to the home and found White wounded and in “labored breathing” at about 4:25 a.m.
Video obtained by officers found the purchases at Circle K were made at 3:01 a.m.
She had three stab wounds near her chest, three lacerations on the right side of her neck and two lacerations on the left side of her neck. A box cutter-style knife and large kitchen knife were on the nightstand next to White’s head. Doty was found with blood on both his hands and two scratches on his right cheek, police said.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A sentencing date was not revealed on the second degree murder charge.
Doty is also facing charges in two other cases — allegations that he’d sexually abused a child and, while in Sarasota County Jail — attacked another inmate without any provocation.
Prior to the homicide, North Port Police were planning to arrest Doty on Aug. 24 for sexual abuse of a child.
That case began June 6 when authorities responded to a complaint regarding him and a girl under the age of 12.
The mother of the alleged victim was saying goodnight to her when she startled the child and realized the girl was on a cellphone. The woman noticed the girl attempt to exit out of a screen, then took the child’s phone and reviewed its history, finding the girl had been viewing an adult website.
The girl later told her mother that Doty forced her to start watching explicit material, putting it on a television, locking her in the room and looking in to make sure she was watching it. Later, he sexually assaulted her.
According to an investigation, Doty sexually battered the child once, made her touch him inappropriately 12 different times, touched the child inappropriately once and showed explicit material to the victim.
The victim was not related to White.
For those alleged crimes, Doty was initially arrested for 12 counts of lewd or lascivious behavior on a victim under 12, distributing obscene material to a minor, sexual assault on a victim under 12 and homicide without premeditation.
However, many of those counts have been dropped. He is now facing five felonies related to those allegations.
That trial begins April 8.
After a few months in incarceration, Doty allegedly took out frustration on another inmate, according to investigators. He, unprovoked, slapped an inmate as he walked by.
That inmate told investigators he did not want to press charges. However, investigators are still pursuing charges since the incident was caught on video.
When confronted on the attack, Doty said he slapped the fellow inmate because the fellow inmate smiled at him.
Doty told officials that nothing was going right for him, saying he couldn’t get into his kiosk and “everyone in here keeps pushing my buttons.”
