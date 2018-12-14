NORTH PORT — A Bradenton man died Friday morning after apparently falling out of a truck along Interstate 75 near River Road.
The victim, Brandon S. Inman, 38, died at the scene, according to authorities.
Inman was a passenger in a My Gorilla Garage truck at the time of the incident.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the box truck was driving southbound near Mile Marker 190 about a mile south of River Road about 10:30 a.m. Friday when Inman noticed the side door was not shut all the way.
Authorities said Inman got out of his seat in the cab and entered the rear section of the truck, on the right side, to shut the side door.
Troopers stated in their report that Inman lost his balance and fell out of the truck.
There were other aspects to the day that may have played a part, investigators said.
Wind likely caught the door while Inman tried to grab the handle, forcing it to swing open and jolting him off balance — leading to his fall onto the roadway, said State Trooper Ken Watson.
The truck was driving against sustained winds of 25 mph coming from the south at the time that it happened.
FHP is still trying to determine whether Inman was struck by one or more cars — or if he was even struck at all.
Witness statements offered differing answers, which is why FHP is encouraging anyone who witnessed the fall and subsequent actions to call them.
Inman was with driver Justin J. Hamilton, 33, both from Bradenton.
The company, which provides professional floor coating systems, opened in Sarasota last year.
The fatality along the interstate led to its southbound closure for several hours — leading to a backup of more than 4 miles.
All lanes of I-75 South were reopened around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
- As they investigate, troopers are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to call 347 (FHP), or 941-751-8350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.