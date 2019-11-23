NORTH PORT — A 26-year-old North Port man is facing felony charges after a child made a report to a school teacher, according to reports released Friday.
Robert Bales III, who lives in the 4700 block of Grobe Street, was booked on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior before a child younger than 12 years old. North Port Police arrested him Wednesday.
According to a police report, the child told a school teacher that Bales exposed himself and asked the child to touch him when others in the house were away at work. The teacher notified North Port police.
According to the police investigation, the act happened “less than five times” earlier this month.
Bales, when confronted with the accusations, told authorities he sometimes blacks out and cannot remember what he has done, the arrest report states.
He lists his occupation as a convenience store clerk. As of Friday, Bales remained in the Sarasota County Jail on$15,000 bond. His court appearance in Sarasota is set for Dec. 27.
